Hotel Stocks to Watch for Q1 Earnings on May 6: H, WYND & STAY

The hotel industry has been on the receiving end of the coronavirus pandemic, with traveling being a complete no-no in view of the lockdown and social-distancing measures imposed across the globe.

Meanwhile, hotel industry bigwigs Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT, Hyatt Hotels Corporation H and Marriott International, Inc. MAR have withdrawn guidance for 2020 due to the virus outbreak. The crisis is likely to have hurt the industry’s occupancy rate and revenue per available room (RevPAR) in the first quarter. Moreover, companies in the hotel industry are expected to have witnessed a sharp increase in expenses due to the coronavirus-induced shutdowns.

Let’s take a sneak peek into how the following leisure stocks are poised prior to their first-quarter earnings on May 6.

According to the proven Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Hyatt is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 financial numbers on after the closing bell.

The results are likely to reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The company recently reported first-quarter 2020 preliminary results. The company’s occupancy and RevPAR have been impacted significantly by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hyatt expects first-quarter 2020 revenues in the range of $980 million to $1 billion, suggesting a drop from $1.2 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. The company anticipates comparable system-wide RevPAR to decline 28.1% in the first quarter. Comparable system-wide RevPAR rose 1.2%, year over year in January. However, the metric witnessed a sharp decline of 10.6% and 66.6%, year over year in February and March, respectively, because of the outbreak. Comparable owned and leased hotels RevPAR is expected to decline 25.8% for the quarter owing to a sharp drop in March. (Read more: How Severely will Coronavirus Affect Hyatt's Q1 Earnings?)

The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -45.67%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Hyatt Hotels Corporation price-eps-surprise | Hyatt Hotels Corporation Quote

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. WYND is slated to report first-quarter 2020 earnings, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%.

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share declined to 69 cents from 76 cents in the past 60 days. This indicates a decline of 33% from $1.03 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues are anticipated at $803.6 million, suggesting a decline of 12.5% from $918 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -41.55%.

WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC. Price and EPS Surprise

WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC. price-eps-surprise | WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC. Quote

Extended Stay America, Inc. STAY is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 6 cents, indicating a decline of 62.5% year over year. Revenues are anticipated at $267.3 million, suggesting a decline of 3.7% from $277.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s performance is likely to have negatively impacted by decline in RevPAR and occupancy rate. Moreover, high operating costs due to the pandemic is likely to show on bottom-line results.

Extended Stay America, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Extended Stay America, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Extended Stay America, Inc. Quote

The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of -30.00%.

