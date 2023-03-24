US Markets

'Hotel Rwanda' figure Rusesabagina released from prison in Rwanda - U.S. officials

March 24, 2023 — 05:50 pm EDT

Written by Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed as a hero in the film "Hotel Rwanda," was released from a Rwandan prison on Friday, U.S. officials said, after his sentence was commuted following intense diplomacy by the United States. Rusesabagina was accompanied by a U.S. embassy official as he was moved from prison to the residence of Qatar’s ambassador in Kigali, according to two senior Biden administration officials who briefed reporters in Washington on the release.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis; editing by Diane Craft)

