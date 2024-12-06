Hotel Property Investments Urges Rejection of Takeover Bid

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (ASX: HPI) has issued a third supplementary target’s statement urging its securityholders to reject a takeover offer by Charter Hall Retail REIT and Hostplus. The HPI directors consider the bid unsolicited and opportunistic, recommending shareholders to take no action. This development is crucial for those tracking HPI’s market movements and investment strategies.

