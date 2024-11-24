Hotel Property Investments Urges Rejection of Charter Hall Offer

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (HPI) advises its securityholders to reject the offer from Charter Hall Retail REIT and Hostplus, emphasizing the undervaluation of its assets. HPI, a prominent owner of 58 pubs across Australia valued at approximately $1.25 billion, is committed to providing secure income and capital growth for investors. The company remains focused on maintaining its position as a leader in the pub asset sector.

