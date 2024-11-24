Hotel Property Investments Urges Rejection of Charter Hall Offer

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.
Hotel Property Investments Limited is urging its shareholders to reject the offer from Charter Hall Retail REIT and Hostplus, describing it as inadequate. The company emphasizes its position as a leading owner of pub assets in Australia, with a portfolio valued at $1.25 billion. HPI remains committed to providing secure income and capital growth to its investors.
