Hotel Property Investments Unveils New Performance Rights

November 13, 2024 — 10:18 pm EST

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. has announced the issuance of 116,012 performance rights under its employee incentive scheme, which will not be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s efforts to motivate and retain key personnel, potentially impacting future growth and shareholder value.

