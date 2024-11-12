News & Insights

Hotel Property Investments Shows Resilience Amid Economic Challenges

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. reported a resilient performance in FY24, with rental revenue rising by 3.3% to $73.2 million and a stable net tangible asset base valued at $1.28 billion. Despite economic challenges and rising interest rates, the company maintained strong cash flow and distributions, benefiting from its robust portfolio and the resilient pub asset class. With 100% hotel occupancy and strategic leadership changes, HPI continues to deliver value to security holders.

