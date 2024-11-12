Hotel Property Investments Sees Uptick in Securities Interest

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. has seen a slight increase in its securities under the Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited’s offer, with the bidder’s relevant interest rising to 25.43% of HPI Securities. The current acceptance instructions account for 3.17% of the total securities, reflecting growing investor interest. However, the process remains conditional, with stakeholders retaining the option to withdraw until confirmations are finalized.

