News & Insights

Stocks

Hotel Property Investments Sees Stake Increase by Charter Hall

November 05, 2024 — 06:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. is witnessing increased interest from Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited, which now holds a 24.59% stake in HPI Securities, up from 22.11%. The acquisition reflects a growing confidence in the company’s market value, enticing financial market enthusiasts to closely follow these developments.

For further insights into AU:HPI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.