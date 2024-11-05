Hotel Property Investments Sees Stake Increase by Charter Hall

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.
Hotel Property Investments Ltd. is witnessing increased interest from Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited, which now holds a 24.59% stake in HPI Securities, up from 22.11%. The acquisition reflects a growing confidence in the company’s market value, enticing financial market enthusiasts to closely follow these developments.
