Hotel Property Investments Sees Rising Investor Interest

December 04, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. has seen an increase in the acceptance of its securities offer, with relevant interests rising to 26.58% and acceptance instructions reaching 6.66% of the total securities issued. The total percentage of HPI securities under consideration now stands at 31.28%, indicating growing investor interest. The company is awaiting confirmation to proceed with these acceptance instructions, allowing investors flexibility to withdraw before finalization.

