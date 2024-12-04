Hotel Property Investments Sees Rising Investor Interest

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. has seen an increase in the acceptance of its securities offer, with relevant interests rising to 26.58% and acceptance instructions reaching 6.66% of the total securities issued. The total percentage of HPI securities under consideration now stands at 31.28%, indicating growing investor interest. The company is awaiting confirmation to proceed with these acceptance instructions, allowing investors flexibility to withdraw before finalization.

