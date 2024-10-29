Hotel Property Investments Sees Growth in Charter Hall Stake

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. has seen an increase in relevant interest from Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited’s offer, with their shareholding rising from 18.56% to 19.75%. The institutional acceptance facility remains in place, allowing security holders to withdraw acceptance instructions until confirmations are processed. This development highlights a strategic move by Charter Hall to strengthen its position in the property investment market.

