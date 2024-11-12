News & Insights

Hotel Property Investments Reports Strong FY24 Performance and Strategy

November 12, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (HPI) has delivered a strong performance for FY24, achieving growth in adjusted funds from operations and distributions despite challenging market conditions. With a proactive strategy, they have upgraded their FY25 distribution guidance and successfully refinanced, providing additional debt capacity and cost savings. HPI’s unique pub assets, featuring attractive lease structures and long-term strategic value, position the company well for future growth, especially as the market outlook for REITs improves.

