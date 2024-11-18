Hotel Property Investments Reports Change in Key Holdings

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. has announced a change in interests of its substantial holders, with the bidder and its associates now holding a 26.92% stake in HPI Securities. This reflects a modest increase from the previous 26.65% ownership. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it signals ongoing interest and investment activity in the company.

