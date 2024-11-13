Hotel Property Investments Grants LTIP Rights to Director

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, revealing that John White, a director of the company, has been granted 88,715 Long Term Incentive Plan rights as part of his executive service agreement. These rights are contingent on meeting service and performance conditions over three years and will be acquired on-market if they vest.

