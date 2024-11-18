Hotel Property Investments Faces Extended Takeover Offer

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. is the target of an off-market takeover offer by Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited, which has extended its offer period until December 3, 2024. Investors interested in HPI’s stapled securities now have additional time to accept the offer. This development could influence the stock’s market performance as the deadline approaches.

