Hotel Properties Limited Hosts 44th AGM

Hotel Properties Limited successfully convened its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, with all directors in attendance and a quorum present. The meeting, led by Non-Executive Chairman Mr. Arthur Tan, addressed company matters as per the agenda, ensuring compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act by not publishing personal data of attendees.

