Hotel Properties Limited Hosts 44th AGM

May 30, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Hotel Properties Limited (SG:H15) has released an update.

Hotel Properties Limited successfully convened its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, with all directors in attendance and a quorum present. The meeting, led by Non-Executive Chairman Mr. Arthur Tan, addressed company matters as per the agenda, ensuring compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act by not publishing personal data of attendees.

