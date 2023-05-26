Hotel Promotions In May 2023

If you want to earn more hotel points on your next stay, it might be as easy as registering for a promotion. Hotel loyalty programs frequently offer limited-time promotions to earn bonus points on qualifying stays, which can potentially double—or more—the number of points you earn from your reservation.

Though specific promotions come and go, most hotel brands offer multiple earning opportunities throughout the year. The terms of each vary, but one thing usually stays the same—you’ll need to register in advance in order to receive your bonus points. It’s worth the few seconds it takes to enter your membership number while it’s fresh in your mind. That way, you’ll still get the bonus points even if the promotion later slips your mind or if registration closes prior to your stay.

Another commonality with all promotions is qualifying stays almost always need to be booked directly through the brand. Rooms booked through online travel agencies are typically excluded from bonus promotions (and earning points in general). Be sure to book directly from the hotel’s website, app, call center or even at the front desk to ensure you qualify.

Here’s a look at the current best hotel promotions across several brands.

Best Western Rewards

Earn Bonus Points on Stays This Spring

Best Western is offering bonus points on eligible stays through May 7, 2023. Members will earn 8,000 bonus points after staying two nights in the U.S., Canada or Caribbean. Nights do not need to be consecutive. Members can earn this bonus twice, for up to 16,000 bonus points during the promotional period. Thereafter, you can still earn double points on other stays until May 7. Registration is required prior to your first qualifying night.

Choice Privileges Rewards

Earn Bonus Points After Two Separate Stays

For spring 2023, Choice Privileges is advertising the opportunity to earn a $50 gift card after two separate stays—though it’s actually awarded as bonus points that you can (optionally) redeem toward a gift card or hold onto for a future award stay.

Registration is required, then you’ll need to make two separate stays by Jun. 30, 2023. After your qualifying stays, Choice will deposit 5,000 (or more) bonus points into your account to ensure your stays earned a minimum of 8,000 points collectively, which is enough for a $50 gift card redemption.

Hilton Honors

Earn Bonus Points on Every Stay

Until Sep. 5, 2023, Hilton Honors members can earn bonus points for every stay. For most properties, the bonus is a flat 2,000 points regardless of how long you stay. Resort stays instead earn 4,000 bonus points. There is no limit to how many points you can earn, but registration is required prior to your stay.

IHG One Rewards

The last IHG One Rewards promotion ended Apr. 14, 2023.

Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy’s spring promotion ended Apr. 23, 2023.

Radisson Rewards Americas

Earn 5,000 Points on Every Stay

For stays within the U.S., Canada, Caribbean and Latin America, you can earn 5,000 bonus points for every stay with Radisson Rewards Americas through Jun. 30, 2023. Stays of any price or length are valid for this promotion. Registration is required in advance and members can earn up to a total of 100,000 bonus points from the promotion.

Earn 3,000 Bonus Points on Your First App Booking

If you haven’t downloaded the Radisson Hotels Americas app yet, it might be time to try it out. Now, you’ll earn 3,000 bonus points on your first stay of two nights or more when you reserve via the app. No registration is required (though you’ll need to login to your rewards account to get credit) and there is no end date noted for the promotion.

World of Hyatt

Earn Bonus Points Every Two Nights

For members who registered prior to Apr. 30, World of Hyatt members can earn 3,000 bonus points after every two nights, up to a total of 30 nights. Nearly all properties are participating. As stated, registration is now closed but eligible stays may take place through May 26 2023.

Through the same promotion, members who hold either the The World of Hyatt Credit Card* or World of Hyatt Business Credit Card are eligible to earn an additional 500 bonus points when completing eligible stays in select cities, including New York and Paris among others.

Get 500 Bonus Points When Staying at Eligible New Hyatt Properties

You can earn 500 bonus World of Hyatt points for qualifying nights when you stay at select new Hyatt hotels around the world. No registration is required. Make sure to check back often to see new properties added to the list.

Wyndham Rewards

More Points on Longer Stay

This spring, Wyndham Rewards members can earn bonus points on multi-night stays. Two night stays will earn 7,500 bonus points; stays of three or more nights earn 15,000 bonus points instead. Either way, registration is required prior to your stay and no later than May 14 though qualifying stays may extend through May 19, 2023. A maximum of 30,000 bonus points can be earned through the promotion

Bottom Line

Promotions can be a fast way to increase your earnings rates and meet redemption goals faster. Nearly all promotions require registration in advance and it never hurts to register for any promotions in your preferred programs even if you don’t have immediate reservations in case your travel plans change.

