Hotel Promotions In July 2023

If you want to earn more hotel points on your next stay, it might be as easy as registering for a promotion. Hotel loyalty programs frequently offer limited-time promotions to earn bonus points on qualifying stays, which can potentially double—or more—the number of points you earn from your reservation.

Though specific promotions come and go, most hotel brands offer multiple earning opportunities throughout the year. The terms of each vary, but one thing usually stays the same—you’ll need to register in advance in order to receive your bonus points. It’s worth the few seconds it takes to enter your membership number while it’s fresh in your mind. That way, you’ll still get the bonus points even if the promotion later slips your mind or if registration closes prior to your stay.

Another commonality with all promotions is qualifying stays almost always need to be booked directly through the brand. Rooms booked through online travel agencies are typically excluded from bonus promotions (and earning points in general). Be sure to book directly from the hotel’s website, app, call center or even at the front desk to ensure you qualify.

Here’s a look at the current best hotel promotions across several brands.

Best Western Rewards

Earn a $50 Gift Card From Summer Travel

Through Sept. 4, 2023, you can earn a $50 Best Western gift card after registering and staying two nights in the U.S. Canada or Caribbean. The nights can either be separate stays or a single stay of two consecutive nights; both options qualify. Members may earn up to two gift cards (with four nights stayed). There’s one catch—these promotional gift cards expire Nov. 30, 2023 so you’ll need to make future travel plans soon after earning your bonus.

Choice Privileges Rewards

Earn Bonus Points After Two Separate Stays

Choice Privileges does not currently have a summer promotion running. The last offer ended on June 30, 2023.

Hilton Honors

Earn Bonus Points on Every Stay

Until Sept. 5, 2023, Hilton Honors members can earn bonus points for every stay. For most properties, the bonus is a flat 2,000 points regardless of how long you stay. Resort stays instead earn 4,000 bonus points. There is no limit to how many points you can earn, but registration is required prior to your stay.

IHG One Rewards

Choose Your Bonus Points

IHG One Rewards members can choose from two promotional options for travel through Aug. 31, 2023. You can earn 2,000 bonus points with every two nights stayed or 10,000 points with every four nights. Obviously the 10,000-point option has the potential to be more valuable—but only if you hit all four (or more) nights. Registration for a specific version of the promo is required in advance, so choose carefully.

Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy’s spring promotion ended April 23, 2023. No new promotions have been announced.

Some members may be targeted for individual promotions. You can log in to your account and check for targeted offers.

Radisson Rewards Americas

Earn 5,000 Points on Every Stay

For stays within the U.S., Canada, Caribbean and Latin America, you can earn 5,000 bonus points for every stay with Radisson Rewards Americas through July 16, 2023. Stays of any price or length are valid for this promotion. Registration is required in advance and members can earn up to a total of 100,000 bonus points from the promotion.

Earn 3,000 Bonus Points on Your First App Booking

If you haven’t downloaded the Radisson Hotels Americas app yet, it might be time to try it out. Now, you’ll earn 3,000 bonus points on your first stay of two nights or more when you reserve via the app. No registration is required (though you’ll need to login to your rewards account to get credit) and there is no end date noted for the promotion.

World of Hyatt

Double Points at Participating Properties

World of Hyatt does not have a global offer this summer, but international travelers can still register to earn double points starting on their second stay. This promotion is only valid at participating properties in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific between July 1 and Sept. 15, 2023. The promotion caps after a maximum earnings of 25,000 bonus points.

Get 500 Bonus Points When Staying at Eligible New Hyatt Properties

You can earn 500 bonus World of Hyatt points for qualifying nights when you stay at select new Hyatt hotels around the world. No registration is required. Make sure to check back often to see new properties added to the list.

Wyndham Rewards

Unlock Free Nights

This summer, Wyndham Rewards members can earn bonus points when staying multiple, consecutive nights at a single hotel. Two night stays will earn 5,000 bonus points, three nights will earn 10,000 points and stays of four or more consecutive nights will earn 15,000 bonus points per stay. Registration is required prior to Aug. 31 though qualifying stays can begin as late as Sep. 5, 2023 for this promotion.

You can also check for targeted promotions by signing into your account here.

Bottom Line

Promotions can be a fast way to increase your earnings rates and meet redemption goals faster. Nearly all promotions require registration in advance and it never hurts to register for any promotions in your preferred programs even if you don’t have immediate reservations in case your travel plans change.

