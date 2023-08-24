Hotel Promotions In August 2023

If you want to earn more hotel points on your next stay, it might be as easy as registering for a promotion. Hotel loyalty programs frequently offer limited-time promotions to earn bonus points on qualifying stays, which can potentially double—or more—the number of points you earn from your reservation.

Though specific promotions come and go, most hotel brands offer multiple earning opportunities throughout the year. The terms of each vary, but one thing usually stays the same—you’ll need to register in advance in order to receive your bonus points. It’s worth the few seconds it takes to enter your membership number while it’s fresh in your mind. That way, you’ll still get the bonus points even if the promotion later slips your mind or if registration closes prior to your stay.

Another commonality with all promotions is qualifying stays almost always need to be booked directly through the brand. Rooms booked through online travel agencies are typically excluded from bonus promotions (and earning points in general). Be sure to book directly from the hotel’s website, app, call center or even at the front desk to ensure you qualify.

Here’s a look at the current best hotel promotions across several brands.

Best Western Rewards

Earn a $50 Gift Card From Summer Travel

Through Sept. 4, 2023, you can earn a $50 Best Western gift card after registering and staying two nights in the U.S. Canada or Caribbean. The nights can either be separate stays or a single stay of two consecutive nights; both options qualify. Members may earn up to two gift cards (with four nights stayed). There’s one catch—these promotional gift cards expire Nov. 30, 2023 so you’ll need to make future travel plans soon after earning your bonus.

Choice Privileges Rewards

Earn 5,000 Bonus Points (or More) Every Two Stays

This summer, Choice Privileges is offering bonus points after every two stays. You’ll earn a minimum of 5,000 points and possibly more—essentially, they’re rounding up so the total base and bonus points earned from your two stays adds to a total of 8,000 points. That’s enough to redeem for a $50 gift card with one of their partners, though you can also save your points for a future hotel stay instead.

There are lots of details to keep track of with this offer. First, registration is required. Next, stays must be completed by Sept. 5, 2023 and many properties are excluded, including Ascend Hotel Collection all-inclusive properties, Woodsprings Suites, those in several northern European countries and rooms costing less than $40 per night. Should you wish to use your newly acquired points for a gift card, you’ll need to redeem by Oct. 5, 2023 to lock in the promotional price.

Hilton Honors

Earn Bonus Points on Every Stay

Until Sept. 5, 2023, Hilton Honors members can earn bonus points for every stay. For most properties, the bonus is a flat 2,000 points regardless of how long you stay. Resort stays instead earn 4,000 bonus points. There is no limit to how many points you can earn, but registration is required prior to your stay.

IHG One Rewards

Choose Your Bonus Points

IHG One Rewards members can choose from two promotional options for travel through Aug. 31, 2023. You can earn 2,000 bonus points with every two nights stayed or 10,000 points with every four nights. Obviously the 10,000-point option has the potential to be more valuable—but only if you hit all four (or more) nights. Registration for a specific version of the promo is required in advance, so choose carefully.

Earn Up To 20,000 Bonus Points

Between Sep. 1 and Oct. 10, 2023, IHG One Rewards members can earn 10,000 bonus points after staying four nights. Better yet, you’ll earn an additional set of bonus points if you stay a second set of four nights for a total of 20,000 points. Nights can be in any combination of stay lengths, making this a relatively flexible offer as long as you have plans to travel four or eight nights during the promotional period. Registration is required in advance.

Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy’s spring promotion ended April 23, 2023. No new promotions have been announced.

Some members may be targeted for individual promotions. You can log in to your account and check for targeted offers.

World of Hyatt

Double Points at Participating Properties

World of Hyatt does not have a global offer this summer, but international travelers who registered in advance can earn double points starting on their second stay. This promotion is only valid at participating properties in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific between July 1 and Sept. 15, 2023. The promotion caps after a maximum earnings of 25,000 bonus points. Registration is now closed.

Earn Triple Points With Hyatt Vacation Club

In celebration of the new Hyatt Vacation Club, members can earn triple base points on qualifying stays at any of the Hyatt Vacation Club properties from now through Nov. 21, 2023. Registration is required before your qualifying stay and no later than Nov. 14.

Get 500 Bonus Points When Staying at Eligible New Hyatt Properties

You can earn 500 bonus World of Hyatt points for qualifying nights when you stay at select new Hyatt hotels around the world. No registration is required. Make sure to check back often to see new properties added to the list.

Wyndham Rewards

Unlock Free Nights

This summer, Wyndham Rewards members can earn bonus points when staying multiple, consecutive nights at a single hotel. Two night stays will earn 5,000 bonus points, three nights will earn 10,000 points and stays of four or more consecutive nights will earn 15,000 bonus points per stay. Registration is required prior to Aug. 31 though qualifying stays can begin as late as Sep. 5, 2023 for this promotion.

You can also check for targeted promotions by signing into your account here.

Bottom Line

Promotions can be a fast way to increase your earnings rates and meet redemption goals faster. Nearly all promotions require registration in advance and it never hurts to register for any promotions in your preferred programs even if you don’t have immediate reservations in case your travel plans change.

