Hotel operator Huazhu Group set to open 2.7% higher in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shares of franchised hotel operator Huazhu Group Ltd 1179.HK are set to open at HK$305 each in their Hong Kong debut, up 2.7% from their offer price of HK$297.

Huazhu Group HTHT.O offered 20.4 million shares, raising HK$6.06 billion ($782 million) in its secondary offering in Hong Kong.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)

