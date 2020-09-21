Hotel operator Huazhu Group set to open 2.7% higher in Hong Kong debut
HONG KONG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shares of franchised hotel operator Huazhu Group Ltd 1179.HK are set to open at HK$305 each in their Hong Kong debut, up 2.7% from their offer price of HK$297.
Huazhu Group HTHT.O offered 20.4 million shares, raising HK$6.06 billion ($782 million) in its secondary offering in Hong Kong.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryHTHT
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- Argentina central bank clamps down further on dollar access as peso swoons
- China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban