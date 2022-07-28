Hotel group Accor's half-year sales nearly double as travel rebounds

Adds detail, quotes

July 28 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor ACCP.PA on Thursday reported a 97% jump in half-year revenue as business activity exceeded pre-COVID levels for the first time in the second quarter, driven by a rebound in all regions and for all its brands.

The group, which runs high-end chains Sofitel and Pullman and budget brands such as Ibis, reported a revenue of 1.73 billion euros ($1.77 billion) in the first six months of 2022, up from 545 million a year earlier.

The easing of COVID-19 curbs earlier this year led to a boom in travel demand, allowing the hospitality sector to increase profit forecasts and report higher revenues per room.

"The summer will confirm these trends and the fall promises to be strong with the recovery of major seminars and conventions," Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin said in a statement.

However, the company flagged a continued impact from the strict enforcement of China's "zero-COVID" policy, as the South East Asia region is highly dependent on Chinese visitors.

In addition, thousands of workers left the hospitality sector during the pandemic and the sector is now facing severe staff shortages.

"Filling a hotel means having the staff to actually serve that hotel. But today, we don't have the staff," Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Morin told reporters.

He said the occupancy rate was increasing but was still below pre-COVID levels, at 62% in the second quarter versus close to 70% in 2019.

Revenue per available room, a key gauge of performance for the hotel industry, was down 11% in the first half compared with the same period in 2019, but exceeded it by 1% in the April-June period.

The company said it expected to report strong growth in full-year core earnings (EBITDA) to more than 550 million euros, and confirmed its 3.5% growth forecast for the number of hotels in 2022.

($1 = 0.9800 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Charlotte Lavin; editing by Milla Nissi)

