Hotel group Accor's half-year revenue nearly doubles

July 28 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor ACCP.PA on Thursday reported a 97% jump in half-year revenue as business activity exceeded pre-COVID levels for the first time in the second quarter, driven by a rebound in all regions and for all its brands.

The group, which runs high-end chains Sofitel and Pullman and budget brands such as Ibis, reported revenue of 1.73 billion euros ($1.77 billion) for the first six months of 2022, up from 545 million a year earlier.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key gauge of performance for the hotel industry, was down 11% overall in the first half against the 2019 pre-pandemic level, but exceeded it by 1% in the April-June period.

The company said it expected to report strong growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to more than 550 million euros in 2022, and confirmed its 3.5% growth forecast for the number of hotels this year.

($1 = 0.9800 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Charlotte Lavin; editing by Milla Nissi)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com; charlotte.lavin@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.