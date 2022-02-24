Hotel group Accor swings back to profit as travel business rebounds

Europe's biggest hotel group Accor said on Thursday its core earnings swung back to profit in 2021, helped by consecutive business recovery since April and higher absorption of fixed costs.

"Despite a disrupted start of the year due to overall health restrictions, 2021 showed significant improvement in our business, as of the spring, with trends picking-up month after month right up to December," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin said in a statement.

The group, which runs high-end chains Sofitel and Pullman, as well as budget brands such as Ibis, posted full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 22 million euros ($24.69 million), bouncing back from a loss of 391 million a year earlier.

The group's revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key gauge of performance for the hotel industry, was down 46% in 2021 compared with the pre-pandemic level in 2019, reflecting the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

