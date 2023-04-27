News & Insights

Hotel group Accor raises revenue per available room growth target

April 27, 2023 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by Diana Mandiá and Victor Goury-Laffont for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor ACCP.PA said on Thursday it now expects double-digital revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth in 2023.

That is up from a previous target of 5% to 9%, with the company citing a good start to the year and a rebound in the Asian market following the end of China's zero-COVID policy in late 2022.

