News & Insights

Hotel group Accor raises outlook, room revenue growth target

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

June 27, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet and Gaëlle Sheehan for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - Accor ACCP.PA, Europe's biggest hotel group, raised its outlook at its capital markets day on Tuesday and forecast its 2023 revenue per room (RevPAR) to grow within a range of 15% to 20% amid reorganisation plans.

The hotel industry has benefited from higher prices and a rebound in travel demand in the wake of the pandemic, with consumers rushing to travel even as rising interest rates stoke fears of a recession and inflation continues to erode household purchasing power.

Accor now expects its full-year earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to come in the range of 920 million euros to 960 million euros ($1.01 billion - $1.05 billion).

The French-listed group aims to grow its EBITDA by 9-12% annually from 2023 until 2027.

($1 = 0.9153 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Gaëlle Sheehan in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com; Gaelle.sheehan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.