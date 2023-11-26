Hotel Chocolat Group (LSE:HOTC) Price Target Increased by 145.90% to 382.50

The average one-year price target for Hotel Chocolat Group (LSE:HOTC) has been revised to 382.50 / share. This is an increase of 145.90% from the prior estimate of 155.55 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 378.75 to a high of 393.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.22% from the latest reported closing price of 367.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hotel Chocolat Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOTC is 0.22%, a decrease of 16.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.69% to 2,790K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity International Equity Central Fund holds 1,302K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOTC by 38.49% over the last quarter.

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 596K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 59.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOTC by 78.18% over the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 540K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 206K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 89K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 25.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOTC by 9.79% over the last quarter.

