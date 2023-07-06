Hotel Chocolat Group (LSE:HOTC) Price Target Decreased by 41.05% to 142.80

The average one-year price target for Hotel Chocolat Group (LSE:HOTC) has been revised to 142.80 / share. This is an decrease of 41.05% from the prior estimate of 242.25 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.00% from the latest reported closing price of 120.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hotel Chocolat Group. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOTC is 0.18%, an increase of 100.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.69% to 2,635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity International Equity Central Fund holds 1,324K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 540K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 240K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 49.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOTC by 68.83% over the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 206K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 67.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOTC by 132.44% over the last quarter.

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 134K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing a decrease of 55.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOTC by 6.81% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

