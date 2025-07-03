The ‘Hot Take’ on How To Actually Get Out of Debt, According to a Personal Finance Expert

If you’re in debt, it can feel like you’re in a hole that’s impossible to climb out of. In 2024, the total consumer debt in the U.S. increased by 2.4% (compared to 2023) to $17.57 trillion. This means the debt problem is only getting worse. If you’re not actively taking steps to get out of debt, you might remain stuck in a debt trap forever.

Dasha Kennedy, a personal finance expert known as The Broke Black Girl, shared an Instagram post about how to build a system that will help you become debt-free. And the best part of her “hot take” on debt is that you won’t need to depend on motivation getting you through.

Check In Regularly

Knowing the state of your finances is where you need to start. Keep regularly updated.

Kennedy suggested setting up weekly check-ins to see where your money went, how much you’ll make and to move your money around as needed.

It’s also the perfect time to look back at the week and month prior and determine if you’re making progress toward your goals. Don’t be afraid to refocus your budget or alter your spending plan to put more money toward paying off your debt.

Be on Time

When you’re in debt, you’re already losing money from accumulating interest on what you owe. Don’t make matters worse by missing payments. For example, when you’ve got a late credit card payment, the average fee for your first offense is $30, rising to $41 after that. It may seem inconsequential, but it adds up, and you could have put it toward your principal.

To make sure you’re on time with every bill, Kennedy encouraged readers to use a calendar and list every bill out. It’s also helpful to set reminders days ahead of time and automate any payments so you don’t even have to think about them.

Know Your Limits

Setting spending boundaries can also keep you on track to get out of debt. Research shows that 89% of shoppers have fallen victim to impulse buying, whether in-store or while browsing online.

Kennedy explained that you need structure. Limit spending in every category and pump the brakes before making big purchases. Scrutinize what you’ve put your money toward during your weekly check-ins and try to make improvements.

Stay on Top of Debt

To get out of debt, you need to know exactly what it will take and how much you have. Kennedy said to list every balance, know each interest rate and have a plan. Use a payoff method, like the debt snowball approach, where you pay off the smallest debt first, or the debt avalanche method, where you tackle the debts with the highest interest rates first. Continue to track your progress with apps or websites that show visual representations.

Build a Support System

Kennedy’s final piece of the debt-solving puzzle is to get a support system. Having a partner, family member or friend keep you accountable can make a big difference, especially when you’re feeling defeated and have lost motivation. You can also contact finance professionals or debt relief programs for support.

