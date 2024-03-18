Hot Stocks: The 3 Best Opportunities for Investing in AI

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has led to an increasing interest in AI stocks. As AI continues to evolve, its applications across various industries are expanding, offering unique investment opportunities. Despite the market’s fluctuating dynamics in 2022 and 2023, AI stocks have begun to demonstrate resilience and growth potential.

With the global AI market projected to reach significant milestones in the coming years, savvy investors are eyeing AI as a lucrative sector that promises substantial returns. The global AI market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.83% through 2024-2030. This rapid growth of the market provides opportunities for investors to benefit from the rise of AI by investing in top AI stocks.

While several AI and semiconductor stocks have been capturing headlines, it’s essential for investors to explore the AI landscape for hidden gems and emerging leaders. The following AI stocks provide a good opportunity for investors to benefit from the AI boom for investors. These AI companies are not only shaping the future of technology, but also offer promising prospects for growth-oriented investors.

Symbotic (SYM)

As the dawn of AI and robotics reshapes industries worldwide, one company making significant waves is Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). The company’s technology and strategic partnerships have positioned it as a formidable player in the automation technology industry. In 2023, Symbotic reported a staggering 98% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth. The company’s backlog exceeds $23 billion, showcasing the immense demand for its innovative solutions. This growth trajectory is not merely impressive but indicative of Symbotic’s potential to tap into a $350 billion addressable market opportunity.

At the heart of Symbotic’s success is its AI-powered fleet of robots, a testament to the company’s innovative edge in leveraging technology to solve complex distribution challenges. Unlike traditional automation systems, Symbotic’s platform is designed for scalability and flexibility, allowing it to meet the evolving needs of the world’s largest retail, wholesale, along with food and beverage companies. The recent GreenBox joint venture further amplifies Symbotic’s strategic value, opening doors to new markets and collaboration opportunities.

As the AI sector heats up, Symbotic’s unique positioning as a key player in automation and robotics for warehouse and supply chain management signals a vast untapped potential. With a forecast of Q2 2024 revenue between $400 million to $420 million and analysts projecting 2025 revenues as high as $2.5 billion, Symbotic is on a clear path to growth.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is a success story in the enterprise software sector, particularly in leveraging AI to secure and extend its market dominance. Under CEO Bill McDermott, ServiceNow has not only achieved but exceeded its revenue goals. The company recently raised its 2024 subscription revenue guidance significantly. This underscores the company’s effectiveness in monetizing AI technologies and securing its position at the forefront of the AI revolution within enterprise software.

ServiceNow differentiates itself through a comprehensive AI integration across its platform, offering a diverse product portfolio that spans IT, HR, customer service and more. This strategic focus on AI enhances its offerings and positions the company as a leader in digital transformation.

ServiceNow has positive momentum on its side, with stock being up 74% over the past year. Despite the significant rise in the stock price, I believe there is still plenty of upside left for investors. Wall Street analysts have an average price target of $847 on the stock, leaving an 8.7% upside in the near term. However, over the long term, I believe the stock can provide significantly higher returns.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is currently undergoing a pivotal transformation, shifting its focus towards a platform-based strategy and intensifying its investments in AI. This strategic evolution is designed to better position the company within the rapidly growing cybersecurity market, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.3%.

The stock has been consolidating in 2024. However, analysts’ expectations are high, with the average price target on the stock being $334. This leaves a 16% upside from current levels in the near term. Under the leadership of CEO Nikesh Arora, Palo Alto Networks has demonstrated strong financial performance and a clear strategic vision. The company’s focus on sustained revenue growth, coupled with an impressive track record of exceeding analyst expectations, reflects its potential for long-term value creation. Despite facing near-term headwinds due to strategic shifts, Palo Alto Networks’ robust subscription model and platformization strategy are expected to drive future growth and solidify its position in the cybersecurity market.

