Hot Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Health Care Stocks To Know

Are These The Best Health Care Stocks To Invest In Today?

After a rather calm day of trading yesterday, the stock market seems to be heading toward the green yet again. Even so, with an ongoing pandemic weighing in on all this, health care stocks could be worth watching now. After all, we have this industry to thank for the current slowdown of the virus globally. Not to mention, investors have plenty of options when it comes to betting on the health care space. This is apparent from large pharmaceutical firms to biotechs working on treating the world’s deadliest diseases.

At the same time, some of the biggest names in the health care world are not sitting idly by as well. Namely, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) revealed plans to split its core operations. What this entails is the separation of its consumer products division from its pharmaceuticals and medical device operations. This move could provide JNJ with more space to better refine operations amongst these two segments.

Meanwhile, even major tech companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are also looking towards the health care market. It is currently working with Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX), marketing at-home rapid Covid-19 test kits. With all this activity in the industry now, could one of these health care stocks be worth buying in the stock market today?

Top Health Care Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] In November 2021

CVS Health Corporation

To begin with, we have CVS Health Corporation, a health care company that owns a retail pharmacy chain, pharmacy benefits manager and also a health insurance provider. It does this through CVS Pharmacy, CVS Caremark, and Aetna respectively. In essence, it helps people to navigate through the health care system by improving access, lowering costs, and being a preferred partner for every aspect of their health care journey. CVS stock has seen gains of over 35% in the past year alone. On Thursday, the company announced two pieces of news.

Firstly, two of its 2022 Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plans serving Maine, its HMO plan and its Dual Eligible Special Needs (D-SNP) plan, have been awarded 5-stars by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The CMS Medicare Star Ratings rank the performance and quality of Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug plans to help beneficiaries and their families compare plans.

Secondly, its MAPD PPO plan serving Pennsylvania has also been awarded a 5-star rating by the CMS. “Our Five-Star rating demonstrates our long-term commitment to providing quality care and innovative programs for Medicare beneficiaries across Pennsylvania,” said Bob O’Connor, chief Medicare officer for the Aetna Pennsylvania market. “We are focused on simplifying health care by working closely with health care providers to enhance care coordination and patient satisfaction through valuable, easy-to-use products.” With that being said, is CVS stock worth investing in right now?

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer is a multinational pharmaceutical company. The company produces and develops a wide number of medicines and vaccines for immunology, oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, and neurology. It has several blockbuster drugs or products that have each generated more than $1 billion in annual revenues.

Most recently, this would include its Covid-19 vaccine that was developed together with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). PFE stock has year-to-date gains of over 35%.

Recently, an advisory committee in Germany has announced that people under 30 should only be given the Pfizer vaccine as it causes fewer heart inflammations in younger people. The committee, known as STIKO, also recommended that pregnant women should also be inoculated only with the BioNtech/Pfizer vaccine, regardless of age. Earlier in the month, the company also reported a strong quarter, with revenues of $24.1 billion, reflecting a 130% operational growth. Given this piece of news, will you consider buying PFE stock?

Amgen Inc.

Following that, we have Amgen, a multinational biopharmaceutical company which is also one of the largest independent biotechnology companies in the world. It develops and manufactures innovative human therapeutics by using advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease.

It focuses on areas of high unmet medical needs and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people’s lives.

Today, the company announced that the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization of LUMYKRAS, for the treatment of adults with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer with KRAS G12C mutation and who have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. If approved, this will be the first targeted therapy available in the European Union. With this exciting piece of news, should you buy AMGN stock?

Clover Health Investments Corporation

Another company to consider in the health care industry today would be Clover Health. For the most part, the company identifies as a next-generation risk-bearing organization. Simply put, it provides health insurance for America’s seniors as a Medicare Advantage insurer. In a time where personal health has and continues to become a more pressing matter among the general public. Accordingly, this would see a rise in demand for Clover Health’s services.

Well, for one thing, the company seems to be keen on making the most of its current momentum. For starters, Clover Health posted solid figures in its latest fiscal quarter report earlier this week. To highlight, the company raked in a total revenue of $427.2 million throughout the quarter. This marks a massive 153% year-over-year surge.

Over the same time, Clover Health also saw its client base increase by 125%. On top of all that, the company also announced significant expansions to its Medicare Advantage network in Georgia. With Clover Health seemingly kicking into high gear, will you be adding CLOV stock to your portfolio?

