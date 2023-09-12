Hot, dry weather cuts into US soy harvest; corn production raised -government

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government cut its forecast for the soybean crop on Tuesday after hot and dry conditions during key growth stages but raised the corn harvest view due to expectations for large acreage harvested despite adverse weather this summer.

The cut to the soybean harvest outlook will help push domestic supplies to their lowest in eight years even as surging demand for biofuel boosts the amount of soybeans required by the crush industry.

But the increase to the corn supplies from the projected second biggest U.S. harvest on record will add to the ample global stockpile stemming from a massive crop in Brazil that has stymied export demand for U.S. corn.

The crop forecasts pressured prices, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade corn contract Cv1 threatening to fall below the 2-1/2 year low it hit in August while soybean futures Sv1 sank nearly 2%.

"USDA did cut yield estimates for both corn and soybeans, as expected," said Jack Scoville, analyst with the Price Group. "The amount they cut it probably wasn't enough for the trade and that's why we're trading down a bit more."

The U.S. Agriculture Department in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report projected a soybean harvest of 4.146 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 50.1 bushels per acre. Corn production was pegged at 15.134 billion bushels, with average yields seen at 173.8 bushels per acre.

Analysts had been expecting production of 15.008 billion bushels for corn and 4.157 billion bushels for soybeans, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. Yields had been forecast at 173.5 bushels per acre for corn and 50.2 bushels per acre for soybeans.

Domestic corn stocks were seen swelling to 2.221 billion bushels, the most in seven years, while U.S. soybean stocks were seen shrinking to 220 million bushels, a 12% decline from a year earlier.

Trade forecasts had expected the report to show domestic ending stocks of 2.140 billion bushels for corn and 207 million bushels for soybeans.

(Additional reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Josie Kao)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.