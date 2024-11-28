Hot Chili Limited Secures Shareholder Approval for All Resolutions

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.
Hot Chili Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting of shareholders. This outcome underscores strong support from shareholders, reflecting positive sentiment towards the company’s management and strategic direction. Investors in Hot Chili can view this as a vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects.
