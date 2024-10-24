News & Insights

Stocks

Hot Chili Limited Schedules Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 11:00 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.

Hot Chili Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Applecross, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and cast their votes either in person or by proxy, with the deadline for submitting proxy forms set for November 26, 2024. This meeting will be crucial for investors looking to influence company decisions and stay informed about future developments.

For further insights into AU:HCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HHLKF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.