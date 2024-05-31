News & Insights

Hot Chili Limited Announces Shareholder Meeting

May 31, 2024 — 04:57 am EDT

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.

Hot Chili Limited is convening a general meeting for shareholders on July 4, 2024, in Western Australia, with electronic access to meeting materials and an option for voting by proxy available online or via mail, fax, and mobile. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes ahead of the deadline and can pre-submit questions via email or in writing. The Board underscores the importance of reviewing all materials and, if necessary, consulting a professional advisor before voting.

