Hot Chili Limited Announces Share Oversubscription

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.

Hot Chili Limited has announced an oversubscription in their Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Offer, leading to an application for the quotation of 2 million new ordinary shares on the ASX under the code HCH. The new shares are set to be quoted from May 27, 2024. This move indicates a positive investor response to the SPP Offer dated May 6 and May 10, 2024.

For further insights into AU:HCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.