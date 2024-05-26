News & Insights

Hot Chili Limited Announces Share Oversubscription

May 26, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.

Hot Chili Limited has announced an oversubscription in their Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Offer, leading to an application for the quotation of 2 million new ordinary shares on the ASX under the code HCH. The new shares are set to be quoted from May 27, 2024. This move indicates a positive investor response to the SPP Offer dated May 6 and May 10, 2024.

