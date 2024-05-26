Hot Chili Limited Announces New Security Quotation

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.

Hot Chili Limited has announced its application for the quotation of 5 million ordinary fully paid securities on May 27, 2024. The securities, coded HCH, are part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market. Investors are eyeing this new opportunity as the company advances in its growth.

