Hot Chili Limited Advances Costa Fuego Project

October 31, 2024 — 11:39 am EDT

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.

Hot Chili Limited’s quarterly report highlights key developments in the Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project, with promising advancements in their pre-feasibility study and environmental assessments. The company is also progressing with its strategic water supply initiative, Huasco Water, aiming to optimize infrastructure costs. Additionally, exploration activities continue, supported by a solid cash position of A$25.7 million.

