Hot Chili (HHLKF) Price Target Increased by 6.24% to 1.72

The average one-year price target for Hot Chili (OTC:HHLKF) has been revised to 1.72 / share. This is an increase of 6.24% from the prior estimate of 1.62 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.70 to a high of 1.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 125.02% from the latest reported closing price of 0.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hot Chili. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HHLKF is 0.14%, an increase of 16.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 170K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 64K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 35.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HHLKF by 16.57% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

