Hot Chili Exceeds Capital Goals with SPP Success

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.

Hot Chili Limited has announced the successful over-subscription of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP), raising A$7 million, exceeding the initial target of A$5 million. The additional funds are earmarked for the development of the Costa Fuego copper project in Chile, which is poised for near-term production. The company expressed gratitude to its shareholders and outlined a scale-back approach for the SPP, with full details and refund processes expected to be completed by early June 2024.

For further insights into AU:HCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.