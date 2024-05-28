Hot Chili Director’s Stake Increases

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.

Hot Chili Limited has announced a change in director Stephen Quin’s interest in the company, detailing the acquisition of 20,000 ordinary shares at a price of C$0.9925 (A$1.094) per share. This adjustment, reported under ASX listing rule 3.19A.2, reflects a direct and indirect interest change, now including shares in a Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan.

