Hot Chili Announces Director’s Interest Change

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.

Hot Chili Limited has announced a change in director’s interest, specifically for Mr. Christian Easterday. Easterday’s notice, attached as Appendix 3Y, reflects alterations in both direct and indirect holdings, including through entities such as Ostertag Holdings Pty Ltd. The update, which is essential information for shareholders, adheres to ASX listing rule 3.19A.2 and section 205G of the Corporations Act.

For further insights into AU:HCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.