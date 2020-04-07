Keros Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for blood and musculoskeletal disorders, raised $96 million by offering 6.0 million shares at $16, the high end of the range of $14 to $16. Keros upsized its offering by 1.0 million shares (20%).



Keros Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KROS. Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Hot blooded: Keros Therapeutics prices upsized IPO at $16, the high end of the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

