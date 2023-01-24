Hot air balloons soar over snowy Swiss town

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

January 24, 2023 — 11:49 am EST

Written by Denis Balibouse for Reuters ->

By Denis Balibouse

CHATEAU D'OEX, Switzerland, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Tucked in a valley surrounded by snow-capped peaks, the sleepy Swiss town of Chateau d'Oex emerges from its slumber to host a hot-air balloon festival that draws thousands of spectators and flying enthusiasts.

During a nine-day celebration ending on Sunday, 60 brightly-coloured hot balloons from 15 countries will soar through the sky over the valley, known for winds that make for particularly good flying.

"The special thing about flying in Chateau d'Oex is that we can take off in the morning, fly in one direction ... and in the afternoon the wind just turns around," Thomas Spildooren, a hot air balloon pilot, said from his balloon's gondola on Tuesday.

Some hot air balloon flights had to be cancelled on Monday due to unusually strong winds but festivities fully resumed the next day.

"Every trouble in daily life just seems so small when you go up in the air,' Spildooren said. "You go with the wind, you go with the flow."

(Reporting by Denis Balibouse; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.