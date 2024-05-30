Hostmore PLC Shareholder Voting Rights Shift

Hostmore PLC (GB:MORE) has released an update.

Hostmore PLC has disclosed a notable change in share ownership, with First Equity Limited and associated entities crossing a threshold in voting rights on May 29, 2024. The company reported that this resulted in a total voting rights increase to 7.056364%, corresponding to 8,900,000 shares. The notification, completed on May 30, 2024, highlights the strategic movements within Hostmore’s shareholder base.

