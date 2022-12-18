Hosting for the Holidays? Pick Up These 7 Costco Finds

Some people love hosting for the holidays. Others would prefer to get in the car and be somebody else's guest.

No matter which camp you fall into, you may be on the hook for hosting Christmas dinner, a New Year's Eve party, or some type of holiday shindig this year. And if the idea of doing so is stressing you out, worry not -- Costco has you covered. Here are some fabulous food items you can buy right now that are perfect for a holiday gathering.

1. A holiday cookie tray

Many people have the tradition of baking holiday cookies with their kids. If that's something you have no desire to do, whether due to a lack of time or talent, worry not -- Costco will come to your rescue. You can pick up a tray of 44 festive holiday cookies, put them on a platter, and pass them off as your own. (Okay, that may not work, but you can still wow your guests with an awesome variety.)

2. Peppermint bark

There's perhaps no more classic a holiday treat than peppermint bark. If you've never had it before, it's a layer of dark chocolate followed by a layer of white chocolate topped with crushed candy cane pieces. It's a great item to put out during a holiday party or after a meal, and you can buy a massive tub of it from Costco without racking up too large a credit card tab.

3. Tuxedo chocolate mousse cake

This elegant dessert screams chocolate, and it's apt to be a show-stopper. You'll want to tell your guests to save room for dessert if you plan to serve this as part of a multi-course Christmas dinner.

4. Kirkland's signature cheese flight

Cheese and crackers are a great thing to put out during a holiday party, or as an appetizer for a holiday meal. Rather than rack your brain trying to come up with a fabulous array of cheeses, you can scoop up this variety pack and take that stress off your plate.

5. Kirkland mac and cheese

Having kids over for the holidays? Even if you're hosting the pickiest of eaters, you generally can't go wrong with mac and cheese. And if you'd rather not serve the disturbingly bright orange stuff from a box, you can pick up a tray of homestyle mac and cheese from Costco instead.

6. Shepherd's pie and/or chicken pot pie

If your goal is to cook as little as possible for your holiday event, Costco has you covered. You can buy a generous-sized shepherd's pie, chicken pot pie, or both, and make them the star(s) of your meal.

7. Sparkling cider

It's common to want to ring in the new year with something bubbly. Right now, Costco is selling a multi-pack of sparkling cider. You can pop open a bottle or three and ring in 2023 with a bang.

You may be inclined to call up a local caterer for help with your holiday meal. Or, you may be inclined to put in an order at your local bakery and hope the bill isn't too hefty. Before you do that, though, it pays to head over to Costco and check out its selection of holiday foods and desserts. You may find that you can get everything you need at a fraction of what it might cost elsewhere.

