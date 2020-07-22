Hostess Brands Recalls Certain Hostess Raspberry Zingers

(RTTNews) - Lenexa, Kansas-based Hostess Brands, LLC is recalling certain Hostess Raspberry Zingers citing the potential to develop mold prior to the best by date, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

The recall involves Hostess Raspberry Zingers Multi-Pack fresh, Multi-Pack frozen, Single-Serve fresh, Single-Serve frozen, as well as Single-Serve grocery 3 count products. They have best by date ranging from August 26 to 29, 2020.

The recall does not affect any other Hostess Brands products.

The company, which operates bakeries in various states, sold the affected products to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

Consumers are urged to discontinue consumption and return the products for a full refund.

In similar recalls, Giant Eagle Inc. this week recalled Giant Eagle Dried Island Fruit Mix saying the product might contain undeclared Peanut, Almond, Milk and Soy allergens.

Flagstone Foods LLC last week called back certain Wegmans Pecan Blend Trail Mix citing the possible presence of undeclared almonds and walnuts.

