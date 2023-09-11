News & Insights

Markets
TWNK

Hostess Brands Rallies On Agreement To Be Acquired

September 11, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) are rising more than 18% Monday morning after the packaged foods company announced its decision to be acquired by The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) for about $5.6 billion or $34.25 per share, including the assumption of debt.

The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 54% to the closing price of $22.18 on August 24, the last trading day prior to reports of a potential transaction.

As per the deal, Hostess Brands shareholders will receive $30.00 in cash and 0.03002 shares of J.M. Smucker for each share of Hostess Brands they own.

TWNK is at $33.42 currently. It has traded in the range of $21.59 - $33.54 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TWNK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.