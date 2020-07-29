Hostess Brands Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TWNK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hostess Brands Inc (Symbol: TWNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.62, changing hands as high as $12.70 per share. Hostess Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWNK's low point in its 52 week range is $9.325 per share, with $14.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.65.

