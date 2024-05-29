Hostelworld Sees Major Stake Change

Hostelworld (GB:HSW) has released an update.

Hostelworld Group PLC has reported a significant change in ownership, with Gresham House Asset Management Ltd now holding 5.05% of voting rights after crossing the threshold on May 22, 2024. This change, disclosed in a regulatory notification, marks an increase from a previous 3.12% stake, reflecting a notable shift in the company’s shareholder structure.

