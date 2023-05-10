Hostelworld Group (LSE:HSW) Price Target Increased by 10.84% to 202.37

The average one-year price target for Hostelworld Group (LSE:HSW) has been revised to 202.37 / share. This is an increase of 10.84% from the prior estimate of 182.58 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.40 to a high of 301.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.53% from the latest reported closing price of 144.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hostelworld Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSW is 0.00%, an increase of 27.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.85% to 479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 197K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSW by 22.07% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 111K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

